Andersson was credited with two assists during Saturday's 3-2 victory over the visiting Jets.

Andersson dished out a pair of helpers for the second time in three games Saturday. The 26-year-old defenseman has collected five assists in his past five outings, improving his season total to 11 in 14 appearances. Last season, he collected a career-high 46 helpers in 82 games. Andersson earned a plus-2 rating in 24:12 of ice time against the Jets.