Andersson scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.
Andersson had just two points in seven games versus the Stars, so this was a big bump in offense. The Swedish blueliner hadn't posted a multi-point effort since April 26. He's up to five points, 14 shots on net, nine blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-3 rating in eight playoff contests.
