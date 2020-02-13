Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Fills stat sheet
Andersson had an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and 10 PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.
Andersson earned an assist on Elias Lindholm's second tally of the game. The Swedish defenseman then misbehaved late in the contest to earn the 10-minute misconduct penalty after Sean Walker's empty-netter sealed the Kings' win. Andersson has four points in his last seven games and 17 through 58 outings this season. He's added 106 shots, 64 blocks and 55 PIM.
More News
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Chips in with power-play assist•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Tallies in loss•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Gathers helper in shootout win•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Records assist Thursday•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Inks six-year extension•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Posts power-play helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.