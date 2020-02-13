Andersson had an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and 10 PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Andersson earned an assist on Elias Lindholm's second tally of the game. The Swedish defenseman then misbehaved late in the contest to earn the 10-minute misconduct penalty after Sean Walker's empty-netter sealed the Kings' win. Andersson has four points in his last seven games and 17 through 58 outings this season. He's added 106 shots, 64 blocks and 55 PIM.