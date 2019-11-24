Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Finds helper
Andersson picked up an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.
The helper snapped a six-game dry spell for the Swedish defenseman. Andersson now has seven points, 28 blocked shots and 54 shots on goal through 26 contests. He should continue to see time on the top pairing with Mark Giordano while T.J. Brodie (undisclosed) is out -- but Brodie could return during the Flames' current road trip.
More News
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: No points in last five games•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Notches power-play apple•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Critical in comeback•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Key goal in comeback victory•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: No points in last seven games•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Finds twine in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.