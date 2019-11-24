Andersson picked up an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

The helper snapped a six-game dry spell for the Swedish defenseman. Andersson now has seven points, 28 blocked shots and 54 shots on goal through 26 contests. He should continue to see time on the top pairing with Mark Giordano while T.J. Brodie (undisclosed) is out -- but Brodie could return during the Flames' current road trip.