Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Finds twine in loss
Andersson scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
The defenseman was able to make good on a pass from fellow Swede Mikael Backlund to get the Flames on the board in the second period. Andersson has a goal and an assist in five games to start the year. He skated alongside Mark Giordano in Saturday's contest, which is a much more favorable usage than the third-pairing role he served at the beginning of the season.
