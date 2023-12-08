Andersson scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Andersson sparked the Flames' comeback, getting them on the board at 5:42 of the third period. The 27-year-old has a goal and two assists over the first three games of December -- his offense has been steady despite a lack of power-play time. He's up to four goals, 14 points, 50 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 21 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 22 outings. He should continue to see plenty of ice time as head coach Ryan Huska leans on his top-four blueliners.