Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Garners assist in win
Andersson recorded an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.
Andersson's helper came on Sean Monahan's second-period tally. With T.J. Brodie and Travis Hamonic back in the lineup, Andersson has returned to third-pairing duties. The Swede has nine points, 59 shots on goal and 32 blocked shots in 30 appearances this season.
