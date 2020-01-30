Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Gathers helper in shootout win
Andersson recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.
Andersson dug the puck out of a scrum and got it to Matthew Tkachuk, who set up Andrew Mangiapane's second goal of the game. The helper snapped a five-game drought for Andersson, who now has 14 points, 96 shots and 33 PIM through 52 appearances.
