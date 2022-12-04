Andersson notched an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Andersson made a clearing pass to Mikael Backlund, who then set up Adam Ruzicka for a third-period tally that stood as the game-winner. With three points in his last three games, Andersson is starting to steady on offense again. The blueliner has three goals, 14 helpers, 45 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 24 contests overall.