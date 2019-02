Andersson buried his second goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Andersson has picked up a goal and five assists in his last seven contests. The rise coincides with a six-game winning streak for the Flames. The Swedish blueliner also has a plus-7 rating in that span. He has 13 points in 60 games this season, with the recent spike raising his fantasy value in deeper formats.