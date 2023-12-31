Andersson (illness) will play Sunday against the Flyers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Andersson missed Friday's practice with an illness, but the 27-year-old blueliner appears ready to go for Sunday's home matchup with Philadelphia. Andersson has five goals, 18 points and 86 blocked shots in 31 games this season.
