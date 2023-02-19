Andersson logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Andersson helped out on Mikael Backlund's overtime tally, setting up Jonathan Huberdeau for the shot that was tipped in. This was Andersson's second game back after being hit by a car a little over a week ago, and he has an assist in each of those contests. The Swedish blueliner has seven tallies, 36 points (16 on the power play), 113 shots on net, 93 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 53 appearances.