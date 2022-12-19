Andersson notched an assist and went plus-4 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Andersson set up Elias Lindholm's second goal in a 19-second span early in the third period. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Andersson, which coincided with the Flames' recent losing streak. The 26-year-old defenseman has remained productive despite the Flames' step back from their performance last year. He's at four goals, 17 helpers, 64 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 32 contests. Nine of his assists have come on the power play.