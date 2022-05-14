Andersson notched an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 6.
Andersson had the secondary helper on Mikael Backlund's second-period marker. Through six playoff contests, Andersson's been a little quiet with two points, nine shots on net, six blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-3 rating.
