Andersson will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Play Safety on Saturday after elbowing the Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine in the head Friday.
Andersson was assessed a major penalty at the end of the third period for the elbow. Laine is currently day-to-day and will miss Saturday's tilt in Minnesota. The Flames do not play until Sunday, but don't expect to see Andersson in the lineup, as a suspension is looming.
More News
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Assessed major penalty at buzzer•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Tacks on helper•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Draws power-play assist•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Nets goal Wednesday•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Earns helper with man advantage•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Nets power-play markers•