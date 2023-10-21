Andersson will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Play Safety on Saturday after elbowing the Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine in the head Friday.

Andersson was assessed a major penalty at the end of the third period for the elbow. Laine is currently day-to-day and will miss Saturday's tilt in Minnesota. The Flames do not play until Sunday, but don't expect to see Andersson in the lineup, as a suspension is looming.