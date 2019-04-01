Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Helpers in consecutive games
Andersson registered an assist and went plus-3 in a 5-3 win over the Sharks.
Andersson has recently found himself on the top pairing with Mark Giordano, and even as the more defensive of the two, he's chipped in helpers in the last two games. Andersson has 18 points in 76 outings this season, and finished March with five helpers over 15 appearances.
