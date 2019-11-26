Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Helpers in two straight games
Andersson posted an assist and two hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Andersson has bounced back from a six-game point drought with assists in each of his last two games. The Swede is at eight points, 55 shots on goal, 28 blocked shots and 20 hits through 27 games this season.
