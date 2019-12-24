Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Hits skid
Andersson has no points, a minus-6 rating and 14 PIM in his last six games.
Andersson has hit the skids recently. The Swede has 10 points, a minus-9 rating, 75 shots on goal and 48 blocked shots in 39 outings this season. He's not quite a viable fantasy option for most owners yet, but those in dynasty leagues may want to stash the up-and-coming 23-year-old. He's the heir apparent to Mark Giordano on the blue line -- if the comparison holds up, Andersson could be a good player for a long time.
