Andersson registered five goals, 22 points and a minus-7 rating in 70 regular-season games this season.

Andersson produced three more points despite playing nine fewer games than he did in his rookie year. The Swede added 124 shots on net and 83 blocked shots. Andersson is expected to take on a larger role in 2020-21 -- he's one of three defensemen on the roster signed for the upcoming campaign. With turnover on the blue line, the 23-year-old will likely see full-time usage in the top four. He's being groomed as Mark Giordano's replacement as the top defenseman of the future -- as such, look for Andersson to skate more than 20 minutes per game and finish on pace for 30 to 40 points in an 82-game season next year.