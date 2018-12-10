Andersson is still looking for his first career NHL goal.

Andersson failed to register a shot in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to the Oilers and has put just one puck on net in his previous five outings. The blueliner was tasked with a bigger role on the penalty kill versus Edmonton, as he logged 2:47 of short-handed ice time. Given his lack of offensive production, the Swede is unlikely to offer much in terms of fantasy value.