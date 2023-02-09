Andersson was hit by a car while driving his scooter Wednesday.
Andersson was on his way to dinner when the accident occurred. He was taken to a hospital and released Wednesday night after undergoing full testing. The talented defenseman has seven goals and 34 points in 51 games. He will not play play Thursday in Detroit and should be considered day-to-day at this time.
More News
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Logs power-play helper•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Three-point effort Saturday•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Contributes power-play assist•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Two points in Saturday's win•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Mixed results Sunday•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Records shorthanded helper•