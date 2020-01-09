Andersson signed a six-year contract extension worth $4.55 million AAV on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Andersson has committed to the Flames through the 2025-26 season, which is the longest any Flames blueliner is locked down for. The 23-year-old has posted 12 points through 45 games, but his defensive contributions are more impressive, as he's recorded a 52.9 Corsi For percentage so far.