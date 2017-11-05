Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Joins Flames on Sunday
Andersson was recalled from AHL Stockton on Sunday.
The Swedish blueliner was brought up to provide depth on the back end for the Flames, as they placed Travis Hamonic (undisclosed) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. A second-round pick in 2015, Andersson has good size and has shown an ability to produce on the offensive end, scoring 30 points in 64 AHL games, with eight of those points coming in 10 contests in 2017-18. With Hamonic set to be sidelined until at least Thursday, Andersson may get a chance to get in to the lineup in the coming week.
