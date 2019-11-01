Andersson scored a goal on two shots and was plus-3 in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over Nashville.

Andersson's third-period goal, a wrister from the right faceoff dot, pulled the Flames to within 4-2 two minutes into the final frame. It was his first goal or point in the last 10 games and his plus-3 rating marked just the third time in 15 games he's been on the plus side of the ledger. Andersson, 23, had just two goals and 19 points in 79 games in 2018-19, his first full NHL season.