Andersson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Andersson extended the Flames' lead to 3-0 at 7:56 of the first period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The defenseman has started January in fine form with five points over the last six games. He's up to seven tallies, 23 points, 91 shots on net, 101 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 38 contests overall in a top-four role.