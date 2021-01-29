Andersson scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM with two blocks in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Andersson hammered a one-timer from the top of the left circle late in regulation that squeezed through Carey Price and trickled across the line. The goal was the second of the season for Andersson, who has reached the scoresheet in five of his first six games. The 24-year-old had a modest five goals and 22 points in 70 games in 2019-20, but with his quick start he might threaten those totals even in this shortened season.