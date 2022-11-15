Andersson notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 6-5 win over the Kings.
Andersson has picked up six assists (two on the power play) over his last six games. The steady defenseman is up to one goal, 13 points (six on the power play), 30 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 14 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 15 appearances.
