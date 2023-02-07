Andersson recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Andersson snapped a three-game point drought by setting up a Tyler Toffoli goal in the second period. The 26-year-old Andersson has turned a bit streaky since the start of December, but he's still a high-scoring blueliner that logs huge minutes for the Flames. He's up to 34 points (15 on the power play), 111 shots on net, 89 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 51 appearances.