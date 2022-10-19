Andersson registered a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Andersson had a shot that generated a rebound for Tyler Toffoli to bury on the game-tying goal. With a goal and two power-play helpers through three games, Andersson is well on his way to proving last year's 50-point breakout season was no fluke. The Swede has added seven shots on net, four PIM, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating this season.