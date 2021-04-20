Andersson has gone 14 games without a point.

In that span, the Swede has a minus-4 rating, 27 shots on net, 14 PIM and 14 blocked shots. Andersson still sees time on the power play, but he's not doing much with a significant role. He's posted 16 points, 81 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 45 contests overall, but fantasy managers can likely find more offense from the blue line than he's provided lately.