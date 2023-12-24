Andersson scored a goal on five shots, blocked five shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Andersson quickly tied the game at 1-1 with a goal in the first period. The 27-year-old has been diligent in the defensive zone lately, recording at least two blocked shots in 11 straight games. He's up to five tallies, 18 points, 69 shots on net, 83 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 30 outings overall as the Flames' top defenseman.