Andersson posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

This was the first time Andersson's taken a minus rating since Dec. 16. Since that date, he's picked up eight points, including three power-play assists, and a plus-11 rating over 10 contests. The 26-year-old blueliner is in the midst of another excellent season with 28 points (12 on the power play), 86 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 41 contests overall. He's on pace to surpass his career high of 50 points, a mark he set last year.