Andersson recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Andersson snapped his three-game point drought with the secondary helper on Elias Lindholm's tally in the final minute. It's notable Andersson's assist came with the man advantage -- he was dropped from the Flames' power play altogether earlier in the week and saw just 23 seconds with the man advantage Saturday. As the team's top offensive blueliner, it's likely that change is temporary. Andersson has 12 points (three on the power play), 47 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 20 contests this season.