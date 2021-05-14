Andersson scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Andersson converted on a feed from Johnny Gaudreau just 3:36 into the game, tying the score at 1-1. The 24-year-old Andersson is up to 21 points in 53 contests, just one point shy of his output in 70 games last year. The Swede has added 89 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating this season.