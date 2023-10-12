Andersson found the back of the net in Calgary's 5-3 victory over the Jets on Wednesday.
Andersson also had a plus-two rating in 21:02 of ice time. He finished the last campaign with 11 goals and 49 points in 79 contests after recording 50 points in 2021-22. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 26-year-old put up similar offensive totals for the third straight season.
