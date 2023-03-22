Andersson scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Andersson saw his four-game point streak end Monday against the Kings, but he bounced back quickly. The 26-year-old has four goals and six helpers over his last nine contests. The defenseman is up to 11 tallies, 48 points (20 on the power play), 151 shots on net, 120 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 69 appearances. He's on pace to surpass the 50-point output he produced a year ago.