Andersson scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Andersson found the back of the net at 14:29 of the second period, 25 seconds after Matthew Coronato's goal, with a wrister that went past Jordan Binnington. This was Andersson's first goal since Oct. 20, and while he can deliver solid numbers in the physicality department, he ultimately isn't producing enough to warrant much fantasy consideration despite his top-pair role in the lineup.