Andersson has just 15 shots on goal, seven hits and eight blocked shots in his last five games while posting a minus-5 rating.

Andersson's cold spell has him stuck on six points in 24 games. However, injuries to two Flames defenders have afford the Swede a spot on the top pairing with Mark Giordano. He's been used sparingly in that role for the last year-plus, but he's likely to stay there until either Travis Hamonic (lower body) or T.J. Brodie (undisclosed) return. The 23-year-old could see a short-term boost in offense in the mean time.