Flames' Rasmus Andersson: No points in last five games
Andersson has just 15 shots on goal, seven hits and eight blocked shots in his last five games while posting a minus-5 rating.
Andersson's cold spell has him stuck on six points in 24 games. However, injuries to two Flames defenders have afford the Swede a spot on the top pairing with Mark Giordano. He's been used sparingly in that role for the last year-plus, but he's likely to stay there until either Travis Hamonic (lower body) or T.J. Brodie (undisclosed) return. The 23-year-old could see a short-term boost in offense in the mean time.
More News
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Notches power-play apple•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Critical in comeback•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Key goal in comeback victory•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: No points in last seven games•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Finds twine in loss•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Supplies helper Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.