Flames' Rasmus Andersson: No points in last seven games
Andersson has been held off the scoresheet in the last seven games.
He's stuck on a goal and an assist in 12 games this year. The Swedish defender also boasts 23 shots on goal and 13 blocked shots, but that comes with a minus-4 rating. Andersson's role is inconsistent -- he sometimes works with fellow youngster Oliver Kylington on the third pairing, but also sees time on the top pairing with Mark Giordano. Andersson will likely be a solid all-around defenseman later in his career, but he'll need to step up the offensive side of his game to match the 19 points he had in 79 contests in 2018-19.
More News
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Finds twine in loss•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Supplies helper Tuesday•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Rakes in power-play assist•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Strikes on power play•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Assist in playoff debut•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Helpers in consecutive games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.