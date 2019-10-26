Andersson has been held off the scoresheet in the last seven games.

He's stuck on a goal and an assist in 12 games this year. The Swedish defender also boasts 23 shots on goal and 13 blocked shots, but that comes with a minus-4 rating. Andersson's role is inconsistent -- he sometimes works with fellow youngster Oliver Kylington on the third pairing, but also sees time on the top pairing with Mark Giordano. Andersson will likely be a solid all-around defenseman later in his career, but he'll need to step up the offensive side of his game to match the 19 points he had in 79 contests in 2018-19.