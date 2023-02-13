Andersson (undisclosed) remains day-to-day and won't play against Ottawa on Monday, per NHL.com.
Andersson still hasn't returned to practice since being injured in a scooter accident Feb. 8. It will be the third straight game on the shelf for the 26-year-old blueliner who was rolling offensively with seven points in eight games before getting hurt. Dennis Gilbert should continue to suit up on the blue line during Andersson's absence.
