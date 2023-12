Andersson recorded an assist, four blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Andersson has logged a goal, three assists and 12 blocked shots during his four-game point streak. He's playing well at both ends of the ice, though the Flames have lost three contests during his streak. The blueliner is up to 15 points, 51 shots on goal, 52 blocks, 23 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 23 appearances this season as a fixture in the top four.