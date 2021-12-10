Andersson posted an assist and blocked four shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Andersson set up defense partner Noah Hanifin for the Flames' only goal of the game. The 25-year-old Andersson is up to 13 helpers, 40 shots on net, 45 blocks, a plus-14 rating and 10 PIM. He's on pace for a 40-point campaign with solid defensive numbers, so the Swede should continue to be on the fantasy radar in most formats.
