Andersson recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Andersson skated alongside Noah Hanifin in the contest, the first time the two young defenders have been paired together. They had the assists on Mikael Backlund's go-ahead tally in the second period. Andersson is up to six points and 35 shots on goal in 19 appearances, including three assists in his last two games.