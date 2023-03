Andersson contributed a goal and two assists in a 6-5 overtime loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Andersson extended his scoring streak to four games, and he's provided two goals and eight points in that span. That's pushed him up to 10 markers and 47 points in 67 outings in 2022-23. Andersson enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2021-22, setting a career high of 50 points in 82 games, and the 26-year-old has shown this season that he can continue to perform at that level offensively.