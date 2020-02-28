Flames' Rasmus Andersson: One of each in overtime loss
Andersson potted a goal on five shots, supplied an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.
Andersson tied the game at one just 26 seconds into the second period. The Swedish blueliner also had the secondary helper on Andrew Mangiapane's third-period tally. Andersson has been solid with a goal and five assists in his last nine outings. He's up to career highs in goals (five), points (21) and shots (120) through 65 contests.
