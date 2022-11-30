Andersson scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist, went plus-2, blocked four shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Andersson did a bit of everything in this one, except for taking a penalty. The 26-year-old's first-period tally stood as the game-winner -- two of his three goals on the campaign have secured wins for the Flames. The blueliner is up to 16 points (seven on the power play), 41 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 23 hits and a minus-2 rating in 22 contests.