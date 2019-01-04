Andersson earned a secondary assist against the Bruins on Thursday.

With his tally, Andersson ended a nine-game pointless streak. The 21-year-old blueliner has struggled to produce offensively this season, as he has a mere four points in 39 games. The Swede's scoring touch in juniors (148 points in 131 games) is part of the reason the Flames took him 53rd overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, but he simply hasn't been able to transition that part of his game to the NHL.