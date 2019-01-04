Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Picks up helper
Andersson earned a secondary assist against the Bruins on Thursday.
With his tally, Andersson ended a nine-game pointless streak. The 21-year-old blueliner has struggled to produce offensively this season, as he has a mere four points in 39 games. The Swede's scoring touch in juniors (148 points in 131 games) is part of the reason the Flames took him 53rd overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, but he simply hasn't been able to transition that part of his game to the NHL.
More News
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Ineffective offensively•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Plays well despite being pointless•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Summoned by big club•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Bound for AHL Stockton•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Bumped down a level•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Promoted to parent club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...