Andersson notched a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Andersson set up Jonathan Huberdeau's first goal as a Flame in the second period. Four of Andersson's six assists in six games have come on the power play as he continues to find success on the top unit. He's also scored a goal with 12 shots on net, six blocked shots, five hits, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating. His significant usage in all situations makes him a strong fantasy performer.