Andersson registered two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Andersson has a goal and 10 points in 12 contests in 2022-23. He's the Flames' leader in terms of average ice time and leads all Flames defensemen in total power-play minutes. His points-per-game pace might decrease over the course of the season, but he finished with 50 points in 82 contests in 2021-22 and there's every reason to believe he can finish around that mark again this season.