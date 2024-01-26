Andersson notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Andersson has five helpers over his last six games. The 27-year-old kept his offense warm by assisting on a Connor Zary tally in this contest. Andersson is up to 28 points, 102 shots on net, 110 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 44 appearances this season. He should continue to put up solid offense in a top-four role.